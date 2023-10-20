In her first TV interview since being diagnosed with endometriosis earlier this year, 25-year-old conservationist Bindi Irwin shares her struggles with the disease and the eight-year-long journey to her diagnosis.

In an interview that aired Friday on Good Morning America, the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin recounted how her battle with endometriosis began during her teenage years when she endured unexplained pain, including extreme fatigue, severe cramping, and debilitating nausea. Despite her persistent symptoms, she faced difficulties in getting an accurate diagnosis, as many doctors were unable to provide an explanation or dismissed her concerns.

Desperate for answers, Irwin underwent a battery of tests, including screenings for cancer, MRIs, ultrasounds, CT scans, and more. "Every test, every scan that I went in for came back completely clean," she shared, adding, "I was healthy. Nothing was wrong, which was just so strange. It was this feeling of devastation because there was no answer. There was no clarity [as] to why I was feeling this way. And the fact that every month it would just get worse and worse and worse."

Despite living with chronic pain, Bindi continued to push forward, achieving significant milestones in her life, such as winning Dancing with the Stars, getting married, and becoming a mother to her daughter, Grace Warrior, whom she shares with her husband, Chandler Powell.

Reflecting on her pregnancy with Grace Warrior, who was born on March 25, 2021, Irwin revealed that she often feared a miscarriage due to the excruciating physical pain she was experiencing at the time.

"It would just be excruciating pain in my side," she said. "And I would think that I was losing our beautiful daughter.… I had no idea about what was happening. And so now I have answers."

Bindi emphasized how fortunate she and her husband were to have Grace, expressing empathy for the many women who struggle with infertility due to endometriosis. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines endometriosis as "a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain and/or infertility." Research from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services indicates that more than 6.5 million women aged 15 to 44 in the U.S. suffer from endometriosis.

Earlier this year, Bindi underwent a surgical procedure to confirm her endometriosis, which significantly improved her health. She described the transformation as "night and day" and emphasized that she felt like a new person. Although the procedure was extensive and required a significant healing period, Irwin said it was worth the effort. She can now partake in activities she's passionate about, including conservation work, and enjoy quality time with her daughter.

In sharing her story, Bindi hopes to provide comfort and understanding to others who may be going through similar experiences. "Maybe my story resonates, that maybe if you've gone through undiagnosed, unbelievable pain. You will be able to say, 'Hey, that girl has symptoms similar to mine. Maybe this is what's wrong with me,'" she said.

