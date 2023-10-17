Nearly a decade down and forever to go for Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell.

Steve Irwin's daughter took to social media on Monday with a tribute to her man in honor of the upcoming 10-year anniversary of when they met and fell in love.

"Almost 10 years ago I fell in love with your kind heart. ❤️ I’ll be here loving you for the rest of my existence. @chandlerpowell," she captioned a video slideshow of them over the years.

As their love story goes, Bindi and Chandler first met back in November 2013 when he and his family visited the Australia Zoo while in town for a wakeboarding championship. He happened to be given a tour by Bindi, her mom, Terri, and her brother, Robert.

"He sent a letter asking my mom if he could stay in contact with me and then mom gave the letter to me and said, 'Is this person real or?' and then we stayed in touch ever since," Bindi recalled to ET in 2016.

By 2019, they were engaged. A year to the day after tying the knot in 2020, the newlyweds welcomed their first child together, daughter Grace, amid Bindi's longtime endometriosis battle.

"Outback sunsets with my girls," Chandler recently captioned a photo of the family of three on Instagram. "Love these two more than anything."

