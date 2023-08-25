Bindi Irwin Says There Was 'Every Chance' She Wouldn't Be Able to Have Children Amid Endometriosis Battle
Bindi Irwin Reveals Private Health Battle
Bindi Irwin wants people to stop asking women when they're planning to have more children. The 25-year-old wildlife warrior is already mom to 2-year-old Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell and is opening up with how her struggle with endometriosis has affected future pregnancies.
"For us personally, we feel so lucky to have Grace. I think that every day I wake up and I look at our beautiful daughter and think she is our tiny little miracle and it makes me cry because we were very, very lucky to have her," Irwin shared with People. "And there was every chance that we wouldn't have been able to have a little one, so to have our beautiful girl, we are so lucky. And I wish more people would pause before asking, 'Why aren't you having more children?'"
Calling the question "heartbreaking," Irwin added, "It breaks your heart because we all have a different journey and a different story."
The daughter of the late Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin opened up about her health struggles, saying she was teased for a host of diseases and spent years feeling "desperately alone."
"It’s so hard because you feel like it’s inescapable," she said. "You don’t know what’s wrong with you, and then when people tell you 'It’s all in your head' or 'you’re hormonal' or 'just have a cup of tea, lay down,' you end up feeling so desperately alone because there’s no answers."
After a laparoscopy, Irwin discovered that she has endometriosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus.
During the procedure, Irwin says doctors found 37 lesions and a cyst on her ovary, which she had removed via surgery.
