Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are giving fans a peek at their bundle of joy!

After welcoming their son, Charles Wolfe Bass, on Tuesday, the Bachelor in Paradise alums took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first pics of the newborn. Baby Charles joins the Nashville-based couple's 1-year-old daughter, Bella, and Bass' sons from a previous relationship, Nathan, Liam and Ensley.

In Waddell's post, she shared pics and videos from their time at the hospital, even joking about how she spent her CMA Awards night giving birth rather than at the annual ceremony.

"Glam details: At the CMAs last night in Nashville, Carly was wearing a custom gown designed by Midtown Medical Center and makeup and hair done at 3 am to make sure she was red carpet ready as early as possible, by her own hand," Waddell quipped. "She was accompanied by her husband Evan Bass, Bella Bass, Liam Bass, Ensley Bass, and new son Charles Wolfe Bass."

Waddell continued her caption by describing Charles' birth story.

"Baby Charles was born on November 12th at 11:22 am in Nashville, TN. Charles was born quickly, after about 15 minutes of pushing, and came into this world face up (OP to the medical community) with one eye open and one eye closed like a pirate looking directly at me!" she wrote. "He literally jumped straight into my arms, because the doctor let me pull him out the rest of the way! A beautiful and unique delivery."

The former reality star also explained the story behind the baby's name, revealing that "Charles is a beloved family name on both sides and we wanted to incorporate the name wolf because he was born on a full moon and started howling the second he was born."

"We are so thrilled and in love with our new little addition," Waddell, who also shared pics on her Instagram Story, added.

Meanwhile, Bass shared a sweet video of Bella holding Charles along with a hilarious caption, which offered up another meaning to the newborn's name.

"When Chuck met Bella. You better believe i had to name a kid Chuck Bass!! His first word shall be 'I’m Chuck Bass,'" Bass quipped of the Gossip Girl character of the same name, who was played by Ed Westwick.

Back in June, the couple told ET that their second child would be their last.

"Pregnancy is really hard," Waddell explained at the time. "I feel fine now that I'm, like, almost over the hump, but I'm bad that first trimester. I'm just so sick."

Watch the video below for more on the family.

