Carly Waddell and Evan Bass will be adding a little boy to their family, they revealed on Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradiseseason six finale. The couple shared the news with fans in a unique way while joining fellow Paradise success stories Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert and Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone on stage.

"She's so excited to be a big sister. All she says all day long is, 'Baby, baby baby,'" Bass told host Chris Harrison of his and Waddell's 1-year-old daughter, Bella.

With that, Harrison ordered a giant cake to be rolled out -- and Paradise bartender Wells Adams jumped out, dressed as a baby boy.

Waddell and Bass -- who married in 2017 -- will welcome their bundle of joy in November. The baby boy will join Bella and Bass' three older sons from a previous relationship.

During an interview with ET in June, Bass explained that he wanted to go all out when it came to revealing their baby's gender.

"I need to do the baby some, like, serious justice with a gender reveal and make it epic and massive and ridiculous. So I'm waiting on some permits and some permissions," he teased. "It's not going to be filmed, I just want to do something epic."

"It's very Evan," Waddell joked.

The couple also shared that their next baby will be their last.

"Pregnancy is really hard," Waddell explained of the decision. "I feel fine now that I'm, like, almost over the hump, but I'm bad that first trimester. I'm just so sick."

"So it's, like, space is our friend [during that time]," Bass added.

