Congratulations are in order for Bachelor in Paradise couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass!

According to multiple reports, the pair have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Charles "Charlie" Wolfe Bass.

Carly seemingly confirmed the news herself on Instagram, posting a teasing pic of a tiny newborn hat from the hospital to her Instagram Story.

The reality stars married in 2017 after meeting on BiP. They already share daughter Bella, 1. Bass also has three older sons from a previous relationship -- Nathan, Liam and Ensley.

Back in June, the couple spoke with ET, saying that their second child would be their last.

"Pregnancy is really hard," Carly explained at the time. "I feel fine now that I'm, like, almost over the hump, but I'm bad that first trimester. I'm just so sick."

It appears that Charlie Wolfe is a very popular celebrity baby name these days. Lauren Conrad named her newborn son, Charlie Wolf Tell, last month, and Zooey Deschanel's 2-year-old son is named Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

