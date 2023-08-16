Whether your kids are prone to spills or you have a pet, messes are inevitable. Not every mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine though. If you've ever scrolled through CleanTok, you're likely familiar with the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner. This compact carpet and upholstery cleaner is perfect for spraying, scrubbing and lifting away those smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces.

Not only is TikTok obsessed with this product, but Bissell's Little Green can be used around the house, on furniture, or even inside your car. Ahead of Labor Day 2023, the portable cleaner is on sale for $99 at Walmart right now.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. $123 $99 Shop Now

It's no wonder the carpet cleaner is almost always sold out — Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner is both powerful and adorable. It's also lightweight and portable, which is perfect for pet owners who need to remove tough spots, stains and pet dander from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. The easy-to-use machine features a 48-ounce tank and powerful suction for a deep clean.

The Little Green machine rarely gets marked down due to its widespread popularity, so now's the time to hit 'add to cart' before this Walmart Labor Day deal disappears.

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

