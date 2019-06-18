Blac Chyna's new trailer for her reality show, The Real Blac Chyna, continues to show her fractured relationship with her mother, Tokyo Toni.

In a new trailer that dropped on Monday, Chyna continues to fight with Toni, and during one particularly explosive argument, she throws a chair and later breaks down in tears.

"She's evil as s**t to me," Chyna says to a friend after the fight escalates.

During another conversation with a friend, Chyna asks, "Which one's worse, having a mom that's not here, or having a mom that is here that doesn't give a f**k about you?"

During the somber trailer, Chyna also talks about her past relationships -- which includes exes Rob Kardashian and rapper Tyga -- noting, "The men that I was with wasn't the right people for me."

The Real Blac Chyna premieres July 14 on Zeus Network.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old model slammed Kardashian on Instagram for trying to block their 2-year-old daughter, Dream, from appearing on her reality show. ET obtained a letter by Kardashian's lawyer, Marty Singer, arguing that Dream could not appear on Chyna's show without Kardashian's consent, which he would not give.

"It is very unfortunate that Rob could not have an adult conversation with me, 'the mother of his child,' Dream Kardashian, appearing on my show," she wrote. "Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show."

ET spoke to Chyna at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 last month, where she talked about trying to move past the drama to successfully co-parent with 32-year-old Kardashian.

"I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing," Chyna said. "It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

Watch the video below for more:

