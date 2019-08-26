Looks like Blac Chyna got a little style inspiration from Kylie Jenner!

The model -- who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian and 6-year-old son King with Jenner's ex, Tyga -- stepped out to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday dressed in hot pink from head to toe.

Chyna wore a strapless pink feathered mini dress by Attico, which she styled with matching lace-up heels by the same designer and pretty pink eye makeup. To complete the glam look, she accessorized with a diamond necklace and teardrop earrings, leaving her hair down in effortless curls.

If the dress looks familiar, it's because Jenner wore the same frock during her extravagant 22nd birthday getaway in Europe earlier this month. The reality star went barefoot for the occasion, accentuating the dress with highlighter yellow Sorella shades and an icy necklace that featured her Kylie Cosmetics lip kit logo dripping in diamonds.

