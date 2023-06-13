BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes for Walking Off Stage During Concert: 'I'm Doing My Best to Recover'
Why BLACKPINK's Jennie Walked Off Stage Mid-Performance at Austr…
Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Dead at 32
Tony Awards 2023: Inside Must-See Speeches From Alex Newell, Sea…
2023 Tony Awards: All the Must-See Moments
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Samuel L. Jackson, Aaron Rodgers and Lea Michele Turn Viral at 2…
Kristin Davis Says She Wishes She Could ‘Fix’ Feud Between Sarah…
Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 as S…
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Questions If Dad Kody Views W…
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
DC Young Fly Praises Ms Jacky Oh! in Touching Tribute at Celebra…
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy's Name Revealed
Prince William Pledges Loyalty to His Father Charles at King’s C…
'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Hopes That Carmella Catfishing Him Is a '…
Prince William Responds After Troops Faint During Outdoor Rehear…
CMA Fest: Luke Bryan on How He's Balancing 'American Idol', Tour…
Inside Ariana Madix's Endorsement Deal Blitz Post-Scandoval
Jane Lynch on Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Casting and 'Mrs. Maise…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim is apologizing after walking off the stage mid-performance on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
"Dear Melbourne Blinks," Jennie began her post shared on her Instagram Story. "I'm so sorry I wasn't able to finish the show on Sunday. I'm doing my best to recover atm. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came to your Melbourne show. Love you guys."
On Monday, the group's management company, YG Entertainment, released a statement on the 27-year-old K-pop singer's condition following the concert.
"We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition," read a statement from the company on Weverse. "JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end."
The statement continued, "However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible. We will do its utmost to support Jennie's speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding once again. Thank you."
In a video posted by a fan on Twitter, The Idol actress was joined onstage by other bandmates, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo, as they performed "Lovesick Girls," when she began to look visibly drained before walking off the stage and not returning.
The rest of the group reportedly told the audience that Jennie was feeling unwell the entire day.
BLACKPINK has a couple days of rest before they are set to take the stage at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday. It is unclear is Jennie will be back onstage with the other members.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennie Shares How BLACKPINK Bandmates Supported Her Filming 'The Idol'
BLACKPINK Bring On the 'Pink Venom' in VMAs Debut Performance
BLACKPINK Makes Their Debut on VMAs Red Carpet
Related Gallery