NBA star Blake Griffin joined Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin over the weekend -- and roast is what he did when it came to fellow guest Caitlyn Jenner!

Griffin, who reportedly used to date Jenner’s daughter, Kendall, took a humorous dig at his fellow roaster for giving his daughters "daddy issues."

“As an athlete I want to thank you for bravery,” Griffin said, as Jenner watched on eagerly awaiting the punchline. “As a human I want to thank you for doors you’ve opened. And, on behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues!"

Griffin, 30, was likely referring to Jenner completing a gender reassignment in 2017, as well as Jenner’s daughters, Kylie and Kendall (and former stepdaughters, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian) frequently dating rappers and NBA stars like himself.

Earlier in the teaser for the television special, which airs on Sept. 15, Griffin teased Jenner with a NSFW joke, saying, “Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017... finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d**k."

Jenner didn’t appear fazed by the comments, standing up and applauding the joke and encouraging the audience to follow suit.

“Thought she was coming after me for a second,” reacted Griffin.

Jenner also took to Instagram on Monday to promote the television appearance.

“Had a wild weekend roasting @alecbaldwininsta -so fun!” she wrote. “Tune into Comedy Central on 9/15 if you want a good laugh.”

See more on Jenner below.

