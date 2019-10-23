Happy birthday, Ryan Reynolds!

The Deadpool star turned 43 on Wednesday, and his wife of seven years, Blake Lively, couldn't help but reflect on the time they've spent together -- by playfully shoving her finger up his nose.

The actress and mom of three took to Instagram to share the funny pic, which shows her lovingly leaning in for a sweet portrait with her hubby, while directing her finger towards his face. "I picked a good one," Lively captioned the snap. "Happy birthday @vancityreynolds 🎈."

"A crusty one alright 💚," the former Gossip Girl star's sister, Robyn, hilariously commented, as fans expressed their well wishes to Reynolds.

Reynolds being trolled by his wife on social media is nothing new, but this year, his good friend, Salma Hayek, decided to get in on the fun.

"Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way," Hayek wrote on Instagram.

Reynolds and Lively welcomed their third child together this summer, another baby girl. See more on the family in the video below.

