Leave it to Blake Lively to demonstrate how to deal with negative Instagram comments like a boss. The actress, who has been serving menswear-inspired pantsuit looks aplenty for her press tour to promote her new film, A Simple Favor, clapped back when a follower suggested she hire a stylist after she shared her super-chic multicolored Roland Mouret set.

The star, who is known for styling herself, sarcastically wrote, "Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I've tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b**ch just keeps coming back. She won't leave me alone."

Now, we don't know about you, but it's making us walk away with our tail between our legs -- and we didn't even say it!

The mom of two paired the bright plaid ensemble with a Valentino bag, Christian Louboutin platforms, J.Crew shirt, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a tie from husband Ryan Reynolds' collection, whom she tags in the Instagram post -- literally borrowing from the boys.

