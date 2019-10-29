Blake Lively was spotted out and about with hubby Ryan Reynolds for the first time since welcoming their third child.

The 32-year-old actress was glimpsed walking arm in arm with the Deadpool star as they strolled about New York City on Tuesday. Lively offered a big smile while wearing a knitted cap, leggings, a black coat over a dark-blue sweater and a black-and-white scarf for the chilly excursion.

By her side, Reynolds also cracked a grin as he made his way about the city in gray sweats and a blue shirt under a sweater vest.

On Oct. 4, multiple reports surfaced that the couple's third child had arrived -- a baby girl. Reynolds and Lively are also the proud parents of daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3.

Almost two weeks later, Reynolds shared his first photo of the little bundle of joy with fans. Although the newborn's face is obscured, she can be seen snuggled between her parents as they stand in a picturesque forest in British Columbia.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilanopic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Last week, Reynolds had something else to celebrate as well. He turned 43 and his wife shared a sweet photo of them in which she's playfully picking his nose. Alongside, she wrote, "I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds 🎈."

