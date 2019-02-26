Blake Lively is once again taking some hilarious shots at her husband, Ryan Reynolds!



This week, the leading man posted a video titled “Becoming Pikachu” in which he explains how he came to embody the lovable yellow Pokemon character for the upcoming summer film Detective Pikachu.



“I lived it, I breathed it. I became the character. I spent the entire year as Detective Pikachu,” he says while sitting before a camera and holding a magnifying glass. “Bringing Detective Pikachu to the big screen is a privilege that I don’t take lightly. Every second, my energy is spent making this character come alive with the same exacting standards that the most discerning fans will come to expect.”



That’s when the 42-year-old movie star began to share, with a straight face, just how intensely he approaches his roles, including playing the lovable Japanese character, even including his daughters Inez, 2, and James, 4, in his explanation.



“Now, as many of you know, I vanish into my roles,” he says. “You know, this is a funny anecdote: I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role… I didn’t show up at school ‘cause Detective Pikachu, he doesn’t know who those little girls are. Who are they?”



“They’re our daughters," Lively chimes in, deadpanning. "He just left them.”

“He doesn’t have a wife, no,” Reynolds adds. “He’s a little yellow guy. He lives in Ryme City in a briar patch or something. You know, I immersed myself completely within the world of Pokemon. I read about ‘em. I lived at his height. I tried to lose 182 pounds to match his weight, until doctors intervened.”



Despite Reynolds elaborate and passionate explanation of portraying Detective Pikachu, Lively had the perfect response: “I mean, he didn’t even change his voice. It just sounds like him.”



Reynolds concluded by once again driving home his commitment to the furry character (and how it has supposedly impacted his parenting).



“The point is, my daughters, they may never see their dad again,” he states. “But you can be damned sure that when they’re looking up at that big screen this summer, they’re gonna see Detective Pikachu."



His wife flatly responds: “We’re not going.”



The amazing clip came just one day before the second trailer dropped for the upcoming tentpole showcasing more of the precious critter attempting to help Tim (Justice Smith) find his missing father amid a flurry of visually dazzling misadventures.

Check out both videos up above.



Detective Pikachu arrives in theaters on May 10.



