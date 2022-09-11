Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani's Milestone Performance at the Grand Ole Opry
Blake Shelton celebrated Gwen Stefani’s big milestone. On Saturday, the “Sweet Escape” songstress took the stage for her first performance at the Grand Ole Opry and her husband was there to celebrate the moments when she got not one, but two, standing ovations from the crowd.
“I am absolutely beside myself right now… Congratulations @gwenstefani on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole @Opry stage debut!!!! That was an incredible moment to witness,” the 46-year-old wrote.
Shelton’s message came with a video of him joining his wife on the stage at the iconic music venue and asking the audience to give her a warm welcome. Following his introduction of his wife, the couple share a quick kiss.
The fellow The Voice coaches – who tied the knot in 2021 – have no problem supporting each other when it comes to their careers. However, it’s all about them putting their love first.
Last month, Shelton spoke to ET about how his priorities have changed since marrying Stefani.
"Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life," he said, referencing Stefani's three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale.
As a result, Shelton said, he's not in the same rat race with his career and has the freedom of releasing singles. "I’m having fun putting out songs when I feel like it and luckily the record label allows me to do that," he shares. "They always support it when I do it and my stupid ideas of doing a '90s country video -- they're always on board and because of that, we have a 'God's Country' once in a while or a 'Happy Anywhere.'"
