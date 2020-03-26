A new TV special is rounding up the biggest names in country music.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban have all signed up to to perform at-home performances during ACM Presents: Our Country.

The star-studded lineup will deliver the hits from home during an evening designed to be "filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most," the Academy of Country Music said when it first announced the event.

Additionally, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker will perform tributes to the late Kenny Rogers, a 10-time ACM Award winner while highlights from past ceremonies will air throughout the CBS special.

Our Country will air on Sunday, Apr. 5 during the time slot previously slated for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which has been postponed to Wednesday, Sept. 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The upcoming ceremony will be hosted for the first time by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban as the ceremony honors the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry.

ACM Presents: Our Country airs Sunday, Apr. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on CBS.

