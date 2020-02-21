Blake Shelton Joins 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup

Blake Shelton sure hearts country!

The "Nobody But You" singer has joined the lineup for the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, ET can exclusively announce.

"I'm excited to join my friends and fellow country artists for my first iHeartCountry Festival performance," Shelton said in a statement. "It's always a good time playing to Texas crowds and I’m looking forward to an evening of country music and maybe a little vodka to add to the party!"

The festival, which will take place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on May 2, will also feature performances from Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Hot Country Knights and Bobby Bones.

The star-studded event will livestream exclusively on livexlive.com and broadcast live across iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations in their local markets and at iHeartRadio.com.

ET recently caught up with Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani backstage at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards, where they opened up about their heartfelt performance on the emotional night.

"It was very emotional after what Alicia was saying and Kobe. It was incredible though," Stefani told ET, referencing GRAMMYs host Alicia Keys' emotional message about the untimely death of Kobe Bryant. "I'm so grateful to be here."

Shelton showed his hand shaking, noting, "That's not just from years of drinking! That's from performing with Gwen Stefani at the GRAMMYs."

See more from the cute couple in the video below.

