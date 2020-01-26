Love was in the air at the GRAMMY Awards.

Just days after the release of their romantic music video for "Nobody But You," Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took the awards show stage on Sunday to perform their new song after host Alicia Keys introduced them following a heartfelt tribute performance with Boyz II Men to the late Kobe Bryant.

Shelton opened the performance solo in a simple three-piece suit and tie with guitar in hand, before Stefani -- dressed in a sheer white, fairy tale-inspired gown with a gorgeous long train -- joined midway through for the heartwarming love song.

I mean.... Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani everyone. 😍 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/rZ43j649pu — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 27, 2020

"I don't wanna live without you. I don't wanna go down any other road," the couple sang, the meaning of the lyrics taking on an added layer following news of Bryant's sudden death.

When Keys cued up their duet, she called them two people who were there to celebrate their love. The 50-year-old rocker and 43-year-old country singer inspired major couple goals with their lovey-dovey duet. After they finished their performance, the couple adorably embraced, with Shelton bowing down to Stefani.

Earlier in the evening, Stefani and Shelton stepped out on the GRAMMYs red carpet together.

Shelton recently opened up to ET'sCassie DiLaura about the song and working with his real-life girlfriend.

"Gwen was crying when we even just talked about singing it together at all," Shelton said. "It just seemed to fit perfectly with our story, and, musically, I think it walks the line of what I can do and what she can do. Everything just kind of aligned and came together, and it's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments."

In addition to performing, Shelton's "God's Country" was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the GRAMMYs.

The awards show comes just hours after ET confirmed that Bryant, the legendary basketball star, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and died alongside her father. Keys, who was hosting the GRAMMYs, paid tribute to Bryant, Gianna and the seven other lives lost with a touching a capella performance with Boyz II Men.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

