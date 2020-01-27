The 2020 GRAMMY Awards were filled with electric performances, heartfelt tributes, and overwhelmed stars accepting their honors. ET's Kevin Frazier was the only reporter backstage who spoke with the night's biggest names following their performances and acceptance speeches.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were both overcome with emotion following their romantic performance of their new duet, "Nobody But You."

"It was very emotional after what Alicia was saying and Kobe. It was incredible though," Stefani told ET, referencing GRAMMYs host Alicia Keys' emotional message about the untimely death of Kobe Bryant. "I'm so grateful to be here."

Shelton showed his hand shaking, noting, "That's not just from years of drinking! That's from performing with Gwen Stefani at the GRAMMYs."

Blake Shelton on His Nerves Performing With Gwen Stefani at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Blake Shelton on His Nerves Performing With Gwen Stefani at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Lizzo was so stunned by her big win that she announced she dropped one of her GRAMMY Awards. The "Truth Hurts" rapper won three GRAMMYs, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

"Girl, I tripped!" she quipped.

As for coming to terms with her big wins, Lizzo added, "Let me come back to it. I'm above this moment. I'm floating all over the place right now. I can't tell you. I'll tell you tomorrow. I feel really humbled and honored and I'm shocked. I don't know what to say. I love my mommy!"

Tyler, the Creator Says He Was Happy He Got the Wrap-Up During GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Tyler, the Creator Says He Was Happy He Got the Wrap-Up During GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech (Exclusive)

Similarly, Tyler the Creator was thrilled to accept his GRAMMY for Best Rap Album, telling ET, "I am very excited. They gave me the wrap-it-up music. That was tight. I'm so happy I got that."

But the rapper was shocked to see his mom on stage with him, adding, "I'm happy she came on, but I always keep my family super secret so when she came on, I was like, 'Noooo!' But it was all love. Everything was great. I'm hyped."

Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exclusive)

Joseph Simmons, a.k.a. Rev Run, had just stepped off the stage from his performance with Aerosmith when he told ET, "I was just groovin'. I do it every night, but I don't get a chance to do it with the original crew... doing it with Aerosmith at the biggest night in music. It was real."

Steven Tyler added, "Royalty! That was like dancing with God himself."

Alicia Keys on How She Got Through Emotional GRAMMYs Evening (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Alicia Keys on How She Got Through Emotional GRAMMYs Evening (Exclusive)

Host Alicia Keys, who set a somber-yet-celebratory tone for the evening, called the event "a roller coaster."

"It's painful. It's painful right now. It's still painful," she said of having an awards show right after the death of Bryant. "We lost a beloved, beloved hero to all of us. A person who is a true example of brilliance and excellence. It's not easy to go forward with all of that weight. But I think the energy that [Kobe] always brought and that fighting spirit and that beautiful uplifting way is what brought us through tonight and I feel like he was in all of our hearts and spirits and that's what made it feel good."

Her husband, Swizz Beatz, gushed of his wife, "I'm so proud of her. This was a heavy night. She put the load on her shoulders and made the people feel comfortable all around the world. It's a blessing."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2020: The Most Memorable Moments! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GRAMMYs 2020: The Complete Winners List

Billie Eilish Reacts to 'Surreal' Record-Breaking Wins at the 2020 GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

2020 GRAMMYs: The Best Beauty Looks From Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and More

Related Gallery