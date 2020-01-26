Stars looked gorgeous on the 2020 GRAMMYs red carpet.

Beyond the stunning gowns and suits, stars like Gwen Stefani, Lizzo and Ariana Grande rocked the most glamorous makeup and hair we want to copy, stat. Ahead, see the most memorable beauty looks from the awards show up close and shop the key items you need to recreate their looks.

Gwen Stefani's Sleek Hair

The Voice coach opted for a sleek, center-parted 'do to pair with her embellished Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. Gwen's hairstylist, Danilo, told ET, "'Gilded tresses' and 'sleek chic' are the vibes I had in mind for this look. Effortless glam that is polished and perfected." Danilo applied a dime-sized amount of Suave Professionals Sleek Anti-Frizz Smooth & Shine Cream to Gwen's damp hair before blowdrying it straight and using a flat iron.

Blue Eye Makeup -- Dua Lipa, Jameela Jamil, Billy Porter

Blue was a popular choice for multiple stars when it came to makeup. Dua, Jameela and Billy all sported the cool color on their lids. Dua paired her matte base, brown nude lip and chic '90s-esque updo with shimmery cobalt blue shadow, which was flawlessly blended to surround her brown eyes from the crease down to the lower lashline. Jameela also rocked cobalt via her signature flick in glitter that was perfectly painted on her lids. Last but not least, Billy pulled out all the stops in a crystal fringe Baja East jumpsuit and an oversized icy blue cat eye that extended down below the tear duct, complete with a rhinestone beauty mark and frosty lip.

Ariana Grande's Ponytail

It's no surprise Ari rocked her go-to doll-like ponytail, but something about tonight's styling had it looking more polished and elevated than usual, especially against her modern princess Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. We love the gradient light blonde hue, asymmetric front and flipped-out ends for extra fancy flair.

Lizzo's Old Hollywood Glam

Tonight's Best Pop Solo Performance winner channeled classic Hollywood beauty in a stunning white Atelier Versace gown, furry stole and soft side-part waves. Lizzo's makeup artist Alexx Mayo used the warm dark brown shades from the Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette to blend and smoke out before applying the new Kiss Lash Couture LuXtensions falsies in Velvet for that lush lash look.

Sophie Turner's Berry Lip

The Game of Thrones star kept her glam minimal with just a matte canvas, heaps of mascara and sleek, straight hair, accented by a burst of color courtesy of her gorgeous deep berry-colored lipstick -- proving a simple bold lip can amp up any look.

