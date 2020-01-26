Cardi B and Offset Are One Stylish Couple at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards

Cardi B and Offset have arrived to the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.

The couple, who skipped the red carpet, was one stylish duo at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. Spotted inside the ceremony, Cardi looked elegant in a see-through nude gown that featured silver and blue crystals and a whimsical cape. She accessorized with a number of silver bangles and dangling earrings. Her black hair was straight and down, while her makeup consisted of pink eye shadow, winged liner and a nude lip.

The Migos rapper wore a black shirt with a leather vest and pants. The artists are sharing their GRAMMY nomination, both are up for Best Rap Performance for their song, "Clout."

This is Cardi's eighth nomination. She has previously won one GRAMMY. This is Offset's first nomination as a solo artist, though he has been nominated twice with Migos.

Cardi and Offset made quite the statement at last year's awards ceremony. The "I Like It" rapper wowed in a Thierry Mugler clam dress with pearl detailing.

The awards show comes just hours after ET confirmed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

See more of ET's GRAMMY Awards coverage, below.

