Aerosmith and Run-DMC had everyone on their feet at the 2020 GRAMMYS, thanks to their performance of their classic 1986 hit, "Walk This Way."

The legendary groups joined forces for the special performance on Sunday, once again seamlessly blending rock and roll and rap.

During the performance, Run-DMC honored basketball legend Kobe Bryant by holding up his Lakers jersey. The 41-year-old retired NBA star died in a helicopter crash Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

On Friday, Aerosmith members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford were honored at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert for "their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history." The prestigious tribute included performances by GRAMMY-winning artists Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R. John Legend and John Mayer. Other acts included Alice Cooper, Jonas Brothers, Emily King and Yola.

ET spoke with 71-year-old Tyler in May 2018 about his legacy and his memorable time as a judge on American Idol with Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson. Watch the video below for more:

