Blake Shelton Teams Up With 'The Voice' Producer for Next Project

Blake Shelton might be leaving The Voice behind, but the connections he made there carry on.

The country singer announced on Thursday that he's teaming up with former Voice producer and four-time Emmy Award-winning showrunner Lee Metzger to launch Lucky Horseshoe Productions.

The pair has already collaborated on Barmageddon, an unscripted USA series where Shelton -- along with Nikki Garcia and Voice host Carson Daly -- opens up his famous Ole Red bar in Nashville to play fun drinking games with his famous friends. Now, they'll begin a new chapter of projects following Shelton's departure from The Voice after 23 seasons.

"I'm excited to partner with my longtime friend and creative rainmaker Lee Metzger," said Shelton in a press release about the new partnership. "He was one of the first people I met at The Voice and we're enjoying working together currently on Barmageddon. We've always been in sync on ideas and projects that interest and excite us. So long as Lee doesn't screw this up, it's going to be great."



"Over the years of working with Blake, we’ve created some incredible TV moments, now with the success of Barmageddon, we've realized we have a creative point of view that an audience loves to watch. I'm looking forward to producing our own brand of entertainment and years of success with Blake. Besides, now that he's left The Voice, it's not like he has anything better to do," Metzger added.

Ahead of Monday's season 23 finale of The Voice -- Shelton's last ever -- he shared what he's looking forward to most about his newfound free time. In addition to Barmageddon and new projects, Shelton said he plans to relax with his wife, Gwen Stefani, her three sons and the rest of his family.

"I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life," he shared, "and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no."

Barmageddon was recently renewed for season 2 on USA.

