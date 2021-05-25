The Voice is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and the stars aligned for some epic performances on the season 20 finale -- including a familiar face!

Adam Levine is making his return to The Voice stage on Tuesday, as Maroon 5 is set to perform their latest single, "Beautiful Mistakes."

But prior to the performance, Blake Shelton kicked off the show by welcoming Adam back with a silly pre-taped skit about how much he had missed his old pal on The Voice and couldn't stop texting him about his return.

"I'm so glad to be back," Adam replied sarcastically. "Please stop."

Last month, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adam joked that he didn't approve of Blake and upcoming nuptials to Gwen Stefani, and was making plans to object during the ceremony.

"I don't support their marriage," he quipped. "She's so cool and he's not."

DeGeneres tried to defend the country singer, but Adam would only concede that Blake was "vaguely charming," before laughing, "I miss this. I've missed making so much fun of him."

See more in the video below. The Voice will return for season 21 later this year -- with new coach Ariana Grande!

