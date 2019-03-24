Blue Ivy Carter just keeps getting more and more adorable.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's 7-year-old daughter joined her grandma, Tina Lawson, as a special guest on Tina's latest Instagram post, where she shared an adorably corny joke that she sold with the kind of lovably enthusiasm you only see from children.

"It's corny joke time, and I'm here with a very special guest, my beautiful granddaughter," Tina said, as Blue Ivy waved her hand in front of her grandma's face, to say hi.

Beyonce's precocious progeny isn't seen in the video -- aside from her hand -- so she delivered the punny punchline from off camera.

"How many lips does a flower have?" Blue Ivy asked. "Two lips."

"You get it? Because there's a kind of flower that's called a tulip?" the young comedian explained immediately after, in case anyone missed the joke.

"Oh, I got it," Tina assured her. "I got it."

This is just the latest example of Blue Ivy being unbelievably adorable. Check out the video below for a look at some of her most memorable spotlight-stealing moments.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyoncé Shares Fabulous Photos Taken By Daughter Blue Ivy

Tina Knowles Tells ‘Corny Joke’ With Beyonce and Blue Ivy Before Having a Dance-Off to ‘Apes**t’

Blue Ivy Shields Her Eyes From Beyonce and JAY-Z's Sexy Interlude During On the Run Tour II -- Watch!

Related Gallery