Blue Nile Sale: Save Up to 30% on Fine Jewelry

From bracelets and earrings to wedding rings, lots of fine jewelry deep discounts are happening over at the Blue Nile sale right now.

Using promo code 2020BLUE will get you 20% off select new fine jewelry arrivals through Oct. 11. You can also save up to 30% on select bangles, bracelets, necklaces, rings and more.

Whether you are shopping for jewelry for a loved one or simply a new addition to your jewelry collection or pre-shopping for the holiday, now is a great time to shop and save across all jewelry categories.

Below, some of the prettiest pieces you'll want to purchase at the Blue Nile sale.

Diamond Front-Back Circle Hoop Earrings Blue Nile Blue Nile Diamond Front-Back Circle Hoop Earrings Blue Nile These Blue Nile Diamond Front-Back Circle Hoop Earrings feature 60 diamonds for a total weight of 5/8 carat set in 14k white gold. REGULARLY $1,500 $1,200 at Blue Nile

Monique Lhuillier Floral Diamond Ring Blue Nile x Monique Lhuillier Blue Nile Monique Lhuillier Floral Diamond Ring Blue Nile x Monique Lhuillier This Blue Nile x Monique Lhuillier Floral Diamond Ring is set in 18k white gold, which showcases a floral silhouette and pavé-set round diamonds. REGULARLY $3,200 $2,240 at Blue Nile

Diamond Petite Pear Blue Nile Blue Nile Diamond Petite Pear Blue Nile This Diamond Petite Pear necklace with Accent Pendant in 14k White Gold can be worn on special occasions or everyday. REGULARLY $550 $440 at Blue Nile

Oval Sapphire Ring Blue Nile Blue Nile Oval Sapphire Ring Blue Nile This Blue Nile Oval Sapphire Ring is set in14k white gold featuring an oval sapphire stone surrounded by a double halo of diamonds in a captivating sunburst style. REGULARLY $4,100 $2,870 at Blue Nile

Pear Shape Diamond Halo Bracelet Blue Nile Blue Nile Pear Shape Diamond Halo Bracelet Blue Nile The Blue Nile Pear Shape Diamond Halo Bracelet features a single pear-cut diamond inside a halo of round-cut diamonds on two cable chains made from 14k white gold. REGULARLY $990 $792 at Blue Nile

Oval Opal and Diamond Milgrain Ring Blue Nile Blue Nile Oval Opal and Diamond Milgrain Ring Blue Nile Blue Nile's Oval Opal and Diamond Milgrain Ring has an 14k yellow gold center opal framed sixteen pavé-set round diamonds -- score it for 30% off right now REGULARLY $1,400 $980 at Blue Nile

Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring Blue Nile Blue Nile Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring Blue Nile This low profile diamond ring showcases seven round diamonds dramatically set in platinum. At 20% off (remember to use coupon code 2020BLUE), this is a priceless purchase. REGULARLY $5,590 $4,472 at Blue Nile

