Bob Barker is recuperating after a nasty fall at his Hollywood Hills home a week ago.

A rep for the 95-year-old star confirms to ET that Barker fell at his home, and that he is now "at home resting and is comfortable.” The rep says that paramedics were called to check Barker but they didn't transport him to the hospital, and that he hasn't suffered any ill effects as a result of the accident.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department also confirms to ET that emergency personnel was dispatched to Barker's home on Saturday, Jan. 12.



“He’s overly cautious at the moment because of his previous back injury," Barker's rep says, adding that the legendary The Price Is Right host practices “some occasional physical therapy to strengthen his back.”

Going forward, Barker plans to continue to strengthen his back to help with the injury he suffered in October, the rep continues.

Barker was previously hospitalized on Oct. 22, when he was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for back pain. Prior to that, Barker was visited by emergency personnel at his home on Oct. 9, where his complaints of back pain first began.

Last November, Barker was again hospitalized for severe back pain. At the time, a rep for Barker told ET that he was "awake, alert, and improving, but he’s up and down." The rep further explained that Barker was transported to the hospital from his home via ambulance because "it’s difficult to transport him by passenger car."

ET previously spoke to Barker after he was hospitalized following another fall, which resulted in him hitting the back of his head. Watch the video below for more:

-- Reporting by Kelly Agnes and Brendon Geoffrion

RELATED CONTENT:

Bob Barker Hospitalized for the Second Time in a Month For Severe Back Pain

Bob Barker is "Awake and Alert" After Ambulance Trip to Hospital (Exclusive)

FLASHBACK: Bob Barker Punches His Way onto the Big Screen in 'Happy Gilmore'

Related Gallery