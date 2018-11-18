Bob Barker was rushed to the hospital on Sunday for severe back pain, marking his second hospitalization in less than a month.

A manager for the former Price Is Right host tells ET that the 94-year-old star “was taken by ambulance from his home to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles for back pain on Sunday afternoon."

Of the former TV host’s current condition, his rep tells ET that Barker is "awake, alert, and improving, but he’s up and down."

Barker was hospitalized last month with a back injury and his rep confirmed today’s visit was related to ongoing back pain. His rep explains that due to the TV star’s age, his recovery has been a slow process.

The rep further explained that Barker was transported to the hospital from his home via ambulance because "it’s difficult to transport him by passenger car."

Barker was previously hospitalized on Oct. 22, when he was taken to Cedars Sinai Hospital for similar issues relating to pain. Prior to that, Barker was visited by emergency personnel at his home on Oct. 9, where his complaints of back pain first began.

The incident comes just over a year after Barker was taken to the hospital after hitting the back of his head during a fall.

"He hit the back of his head and decided it would be wise to go to the ER and get checked out," his rep told ET in June 2017. "He was in and out [of the hospital], spent maybe a couple of hours there."

The game show host suffered a similar fall in 2015. See more in the video below.

