Television host Bob Barker is awake, alert and resting comfortably after being hospitalized, ET has learned.

A rep for the host of The Price Is Right confirmed that Barker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, to be evaluated for back pain on Monday.

“He’s awake and alert,” the rep added. “ [He’s] resting comfortably.”

Earlier this month, Barker’s rep told ET that the TV star was resting after first responders went to his Hollywood Hills home for a non-emergency back problem. The rep has confirmed that today’s visit was related to Barker’s ongoing back pain.

“He was in the hospital for a day or two and [then came home],” his rep said before explaining that Barker’s pain has continued as he recovered and he was experiencing more pain today.

While acknowledging that the presence of an ambulance may have caused concern -- with photos of Barker laying on a stretcher being wheeled into an ambulance emerging earlier on Monday -- the rep noted that “backs are a delicate thing,” so it was safer for trained professionals to transport Barker to hospital.

“It’s painful [and] difficult for him to get into a car,” the rep said. “The easier way -- the more prudent way to transport him -- was by ambulance.”



With Barker now resting, the rep said it will take “some time” for the media personality to heal as he deals with the pain and difficulty of moving around.



