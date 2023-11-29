On Wednesday, CBS announced that the popular sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola will end after five seasons on air.

The show, which stars Mike and Molly alum Billy Gardell and Nigerian actress Folake Olowofoyeku, will air its finale on Monday, May 13, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The Chuck Lorre executive-produced series became somewhat of a sleeper hit for the network for its irreverent charm and heartwarming story.

Gardell plays Bob Wheeler, a compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for Abishola Adebambo (Olowofoyeku) -- a Nigerian immigrant and his cardiac nurse -- after experiencing a heart attack early on in the series.

Despite their completely different backgrounds and Abishola's initial lack of interest, Bob follows his heart and pursues Abishola and eventually marries her in the show described as a "comedic examination of immigrant life in America."

"We are so proud to call BOB ♥ ABISHOLA a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the network," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture."

"BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great," said executive producers Gina Yashere, Matt Ross and Chuck Lorre on Wednesday. "We’ve loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families, and the incredible work of this talented cast and crew."

According to CBS, in its highly anticipated fourth season, Bob Hearts Abishola averaged 6.9 million viewers per episode. The show also boasts the highest viewership for any comedy on network television, CBS says.

The final season will begin airing on Monday, Feb. 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

In early November, CBS announced that another Chuck Lorre production, Young Sheldon, will end in May after seven seasons. The first episode of season 7 will air on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. and the series will conclude on Thursday, May 16.

