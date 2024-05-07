Kelly Rizzo and her boyfriend, Breckin Meyer, are Instagram official!

On Tuesday, the Comfort Food podcast host penned a sweet tribute to the Clueless actor on his 50th birthday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful. You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today! 🎂❤️🎉," Rizzo, 44, wrote.

Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer went public with their relationship in February. - Getty

E! News confirmed that Rizzo -- who was married to Bob Saget until his death in 2022 -- and Meyer were dating in February.

The couple made their red carpet debut during GRAMMY weekend at the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party at the famed Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Together, the pair showed minimal PDA while walking the carpet together.

In March, shortly after stepping out with Meyer, Rizzo took to TikTok to fire back at critics who claimed it was "too soon" for her to be dating -- despite her waiting 18 months until after her husband's death to date again.

Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. His cause of death was accidental head trauma.

Rizzo later appeared on The Talk, where she spoke with host Amanda Kloots (whose husband Nick Cordero died in 2020) about her decision to date again, and gushed about Meyer's support.

"I was very concerned when I first started thinking about dating again and moving forward, like, 'How am I going to find someone who just gets it? Who appreciates the situation. Who's strong enough to really handle it, and deal with this crazy, weird world?' And also understand that Bob's not going anywhere, he's going to be a part of my life forever," Rizzo said.

"And I've just been so lucky to find someone who does appreciate that and gets it and holds space for that and is strong enough and confident enough to hold space for that. Who also loves talking about Bob, asking questions about Bob and knows that he's always going to have a place in my life," she added. "So, he's the best."

