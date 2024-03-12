Kelly Rizzo is speaking out about her journey to find love again after losing her late husband, Bob Saget.

Rizzo recently confirmed her relationship with actor Breckin Meyer and addressed critics who suggested that her decision to date two years after Saget's death was too soon.

In a candid TikTok video posted on Sunday, Rizzo firmly defended her choices, stating, "Unless you are a widow or widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this because you do not know what it's like."

Getty

Rizzo, 44, reflected on the complex emotions and challenges she faced in navigating grief and the desire for companionship. "You just don't understand the incredibly complex, difficult, and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process," she explained.

Despite receiving support from Saget's friends and family, she shared the internal struggle she experienced, including feelings of guilt and loneliness. Rizzo emphasized that her journey toward finding love again was deeply personal and noted that there is no one-size-fits-all timeline for healing.

The actress, who married Saget in 2018, revealed that she hadn't even considered finding love until over a year after his death. Her romance with Meyer, known for his roles in Clueless and Rat Race, was publicly unveiled at a 2024 GRAMMYs viewing party, where the couple was seen affectionately holding hands on the red carpet.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Rizzo expressed gratitude for the support of Saget's daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. In a follow-up video, Rizzo shared the heartfelt blessing she received from Saget's loved ones. "We don't want you to be lonely," they told her. "We want you to be happy. We love you. We trust you to do what's right. We know you loved our dad, and he would want you to be happy."

While embarking on this new chapter, Rizzo clarified that her love for Saget remains steadfast. "I was concerned about how I was going to move on and find someone who really appreciates what I went through," she admitted. "I understand that Bob is always going to be a part of my life, and I'm very fortunate that I was able to find someone who holds space for and appreciates it."

The Full House star died on Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. His cause of death was accidental head trauma.

RELATED CONTENT: