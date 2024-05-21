Bobbi Brown's latest beauty brand is no less groundbreaking than her first eponymously named one. Jones Road Beauty is the newest line from the trendsetting makeup maven. Brown has created some fantastic products for minimalist beauty lovers — the most innovative and well-known is the Miracle Balm.

Just this week, the brand launched the coveted beauty product in mini sets, so you can finally try a few colors of the Miracle Balm with one purchase. The last time these minis were offered, they sold out within days, so get shopping now before they are gone. Below, Brown discusses the newest sets in an Instagram post.

Shop the Miracle Balm Limited-Edition Sets

The Miracle Balm is a healthy gloss for your face, but so much more. While many light-catching highlighters can unfortunately accentuate skin texture, the Miracle Balm gives a glow. Just pat it on (not so much that it's sticky) and let it do its subtle thing: waking up dull complexions and adding radiance. You'll catch yourself in the mirror or on Zoom and think, wow, she's glowy!

Apply Miracle Balm to cheekbones, eyelids and our favorite spot: the cupid's bow above the lip center. The bronze shades are perfect for collarbones, legs and more. The regular-sized tubs of Miracle Balm last longer of course, and are substantial, so these travel-friendly minis are a must-have makeup bag staple for summer trips and long sunny days out and about. Jones Road Beauty has a blog post that details how to use the Miracle Balm if you are still unsure which to try first.

You only have a few days left to shop these mini Miracle Balm sets, so don't delay.

The Complete Balm Kit Jones Road Beauty The Complete Balm Kit The Complete Balm Kit gives you the chance to sample the full range of 12 Miracle Balm shades: Au Naturel, Happy Hour, Dusty Rose, Flushed, Miami Beach, Golden Hour, Magic Hour, Bronze, Tawny, Sunkissed, Pinched Cheeks, Cocoa Bronze — plus Pinky Bronze, a limited edition shade. $176 Shop Now

