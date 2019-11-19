The Bold Type's Aisha Dee is finding romance this holiday season in the most unlikeliest of ways.

The 26-year-old actress stars in Freeform's Christmas movie, Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, which is everything you'd expect from a feel-good love story this time of year -- but with a 21st-century paranormal twist.

ET exclusively debuts a first look from the film, which centers on the free-spirited Jess (Dee), who goes on the greatest first date of her life with Ben (Kendrick Sampson), but inadvertently "ghosts" him when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Stuck on Earth, with no idea how to ascend, Jess will need the help of her best friend, Kara (Kimiko Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her.

"I'm just a ghost standing in front of an alive guy asking him to go on a second date," Jess tells Ben in ET's exclusive sneak peek, which features vignettes of romantic scenes between the two lovebirds and comedic hijinks as Jess struggles to figure out her new reality.

"The movie, really it’s about love, and it’s about searching for something, and at its core I think it’s about friendship, and how beautiful that could be," Dee exclusively tells ET over email, revealing she "fell in love" with the characters and the story, "and how it kind of didn’t make sense, but it made perfect sense. It just felt like something I had to do."

Dee opened up about the differences between Jess and her Bold Type character, Kat Edison, a social media maven at a women's magazine.

"Kat kind of knows who she is and she knows where she’s going, and she’s not willing to compromise on getting there and making a statement, whereas Jess is kind of a free spirit, living in the moment, she loves a little bit of everything," she shares. "I see a little bit of myself in both of them."

If there's a message Ghosting conveys, Dee says it's a hopeful one.

"I think in the end, you kind of realize that what you really were searching for, and what you wanted in your life, or what Jess really wanted and was searching for, was always there," she muses. "I think at the end of the movie, you see her realize that. It’s a good lesson, even for me. It taught me happiness is available, right here and right now."

Executive produced by Lisa Kudrow, Ghosting also stars Missi Pyle, Jazz Raycole and LisaGay Hamilton.

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, part of Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" lineup, debuts Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

