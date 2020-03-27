Celebs are speaking out and advocating for precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

The virus, also known as COVID-19, was declared a pandemic last week. Amid many Hollywood productions shutting down, actors, athletes and more using their platforms to encourage fans to stay healthy.

Some like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert have found themselves affected by the virus personally, revealing they have been diagnosed with the disease. COVID-19 can be fatal in the most extreme cases, but amid their diagnoses, celebs are staying positive, reminding fans to take the virus seriously, but not to panic.

See which stars and public figures have tested positive for coronavirus and how they're coping with their diagnoses, below.

Boris Johnson

The British prime minister said on March 27 that he tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first world leader to confirm a diagnosis.



"I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That's to say, a temperature and a persistent cough. And on the advice of the chief medical officer, I've taken a test that has come out positive. So I am working from home, I'm self-isolating, and that's entirely the right thing to do," he said in a video message posted to his official Twitter account.

Johnson would be able to continue carrying out his duties despite his illness, saying, "But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus." He also thanked everyone in the U.K. who was working on the response to the epidemic and stressed that the way to get through it was to follow government advice to stay at home.

Joe Diffie

Joe Diffie announced on March 27 that he tested positive for COVID-19.



"I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time," the GRAMMY-winning country music artist said in a statement. "We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."

Scarface

The famed rapper, a member of the Houston-based hip hop group Geto Boys, revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 during a live-streamed interview with bandmate Willie D on March 26.

Scarface -- who's real name is Brad Terrence Jordan -- revealed that he was at "the point where I felt like I was going to die" after suffering from symptoms for weeks, including a 103-degree fever, pneumonia, kidney failure and multiple visits to the hospital.

Despite all his pain and life-threatening ailments, the rapper said that his test just came back on Wednesday, which is when he learned definitively that he had contracted coronavirus. With a pre-existing asthma condition, he said the breathing problems were exacerbated by the illness and it felt like "an elephant sitting on my chest.”

He went on to explain that he doesn't understand why people aren't taking the outbreak more seriously by adhering to quarantine mandates and social distance protocols. "I don’t see how nobody can even want to play them games," he said. "I don’t want to have fun that bad, where it could take my life."

Laura Bell Bundy

The Hart of Dixie actress shared her diagnosis on Instagram on March 25.

In her clip, Bundy says, "Do not be alarmed. I am OK. I am taking everything in stride. I am taking all the nutritional supplement that have been recommended by my doctor. I have been taking herbs for a while as well. What I wanted to do is explain to you some of the symptoms that I have."

Paloma Garcia-Lee

The Broadway star revealed that she was positive for coronavirus in an Instagram posted on March 24.

"What a wild time in the world. I want to take a moment to just share that I tested positive for COVID-19 when the shows and our world began to come to a halt. I am inspired to share this to share my experience and hopefully be another voice to take this virus seriously," she wrote in part.

Prince Charles

Clarence House announced Prince Charles' diagnosis on March 25. The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is showing "mild symptoms" but is said to be in "good health." His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not currently have the virus. They are both self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

Clarence House said Charles "has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual." ET has learned that Charles took the test on Monday and the results came back on Tuesday.

The palace added, "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks. He has not been to the hospital. His symptoms are mild and [he] is in good spirits."

Slim Thug

The rapper shared on March 24 that he tested positive for coronavirus. Slim Thug explained in an Instagram video that he had a fever and a cough but is feeling better amid being quarantined.

"The other day, I got tested for the coronavirus, yesterday, and it came back positive," he said. "As careful as I've been, self-quarantine and staying home, I might of did, went got something to eat or did some stuff, simple stuff, nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck, had mask, gloves, everything, and my test came back positive."

Jackson Browne



The 71-year-old Rock Hall of Fame musician told Rolling Stone he got tested for COVID-19 after falling ill with "a small cough and a temperature."



"My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that," he told the mag, noting he suspected he fell ill during a recent trip to New York for the Love Rocks NYC benefit. "The prognosis for what to do once you test positive is pretty much the same as if you don’t test positive, which is to stay put. And stay self-quarantined. Don’t expose anybody. Don’t go anywhere," he reiterated. "I quarantined immediately upon feeling sick. It was before the mandatory quarantine orders were issued, because you don’t know if you had it or not... You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else."

Jason Collins

The former NBA star announced March 24 that he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing many of the symptoms. He also added that his partner, Brunson Green, has the flu-like virus and are both recovering at home.

"I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game," he tweeted. "I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough. On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest. I'm home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today."

Greg Rikaart

The Young and the Restless star announced his diagnosis on Instagram on March 23, describing his symptoms and encouraging fans to stay home to prevent the spread of the disease.

"I just tested positive for coronavirus," Rikaart began his post. "I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn't smoke, doesn't drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life."

The actor revealed that as of Monday, he is fever-free, but will continue to stay isolated for another 72 hours before acclimating back with his family.

"So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys," he wrote. "Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside. ❤️."

Sen. Rand Paul

Paul became the first senator to test positive for coronavirus, revealing his diagnosis on March 22. "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," read a tweet on his official Twitter.

"He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time," the tweet continued. "Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul."

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

The Wire star shared on Twitter on March 16 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, despite not having any symptoms. As the actor shared, he decided to get tested after finding out on Friday that someone he had been in contact with had also tested positive for the flu-like virus.

Elba wrote on Twitter, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic."

"This is serious. Now's the time to really think about social distancing washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who are not showing symptoms, and can easily spread it," he said. "Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you're feeling ill, like you should be tested or you've been exposed, then do something about it."

"Now's the time for solidarity. Now's the time for thinking about each other. There's so many people whose lives have been affected," Elba concluded. "This is real… Stay positive, and don't freak out."

Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre, revealed she had also tested positive for coronavirus during her March 21 appearance on the first episode of Oprah Winfrey's new series, Oprah Talks COVID-19, which is available to watch for free on Apple TV+.

Debi Mazar

The Younger star took to Instagram on March 21 to share that she tested positive for coronavirus. Mazar explained that she has been feeling ill for weeks and couldn't get tested until someone referred her to an urgent care location in New York.

"I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug, Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different…" she wrote. "Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬."

She said she got tested on March 17 and self-quarantined until she had her results. "Well..today is day 5 and I just found out. I'm hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. It's very 'morphy.' One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she said.

David Bryan

The Bon Jovi keyboardist shared on his Instagram on March 21 that he received his positive coronavirus test results.

"I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day," he wrote. "Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!😎💪❤️."

Colton Underwood

The former Bachelor shared on March 20 that he tested positive for coronavirus.

"We got this. I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video explaining more. "For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.

Daniel Dae Kim

The Lost star revealed on March 19 that he was diagnosed with coronavirus the day prior.

"Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful," he captioned a video posted to Instagram. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."

Placido Domingo

Opera Singer Placido Domingo is currently in self isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

The multiple-Grammy winner shared the news of his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Sunday, March 22.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the coronavirus. My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary,” Domingo wrote. “Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.”

“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a six feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!" he continued. “Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon,” he continued. “Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.”



Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics shooting guard announced on social media on March 19 that he had tested positive for the virus, though he said he currently had no symptoms and was feeling "great."

"I've been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness," he added. "COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP."

Additionally, two players on the Los Angeles Lakers also tested positive for the virus, the team announced on March 19. Though they did not name the players, the Lakers organization shared that they were "currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician."

Sean Payton

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton also announced on March 19 that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Payton, 56, came forward with his diagnosis to ESPN "because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly."

"This is not just about social distancing," Payton told the outlet. "It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact."

Rep. Ben McAdams

The Democratic Congressman from Utah revealed to the public on March 18 that he has tested positive for coronavirus, which he got tested for after first exhibiting symptoms over the weekend.

"On Saturday evening, after returning from Washington, D.C., I developed mild cold-like symptoms. In consultation with my doctor on Sunday, I immediately isolated myself in my home," McAdams shared in a statement he posted to Twitter. "I have been conducting all meetings by telephone."

McAdams explained that after his symptoms got worse, his doctor instructed him to get tested on Tuesday for COVID-19, and his results came back positive the following day.

"I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine. I'm doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak," McAdams continued. "I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we're getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat."

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart

On March 18, the Republican Congressman from Florida became the first member of Congress to officially reveal that he has contracted the coronavirus.

After first coming down with symptoms while in Washington D.C. over the weekend, he decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. Instead of returning to his home in South Florida, he stayed at his apartment in Washington D.C., due to his wife's pre-existing medical condition which puts her at exceptionally high risk for infection.

On Wednesday, he was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and will continue to work from his apartment while self-isolating.

Diaz-Balart said in a statement he posted to Twitter, "I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."

Arielle Charnas

Influencer and fashion blogger, Arielle Charnas, has revealed to her 1.3 million followers that she’s tested positive for COVID-19 after showing herself getting tested in previous updates to her Instagram Stories. “This morning, I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19," she wrote on Instagram on March 18.

Charnas also addressed the backlash she received online after getting the test, writing that access to healthcare should be widely available. “It is the responsibility of our government offices to ensure all Americans can access necessary tests and I acknowledge how lucky I am to have had that access,” she wrote.

Indira Varma

The Game of Thrones star mourned the shuttering of her West End production of The Seagull on March 17, with an Instagram post that seemed to indicate that she had also contracted the coronavirus. "We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do," Varma wrote. "Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."

Charlotte Lawrence

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on March 17 to reveal that she was recently informed by her doctor that she tested positive for COVID-19. She went on to beg her fans, friends and followers to take this outbreak seriously and commit to self-isolation and social distancing.

"I am going to be completely fine. But many who get it won't be if many people get sick too quickly," she wrote in a lengthy post. "So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus."

"Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside... we have the power to slow this down," she continued, in part. "So please, please isolate yourself. Stay clean. Stay informed. Stay aware and make others aware. And for the love of god, self f**king quarantine or you'll be on my s**t list."

Rachel Matthews

The actress best known for her roles in the Happy Death Day horror franchise and Frozen 2revealed via Instagram on March 16 that she too tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in quarantine for a week.

"Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise," Matthews wrote. "I'm feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I would really love to help in any way I can."

She continued by writing, "Again, let's please be mindful of our decisions -- now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let's take care of one another."

Andrew Watt

The 29-year-old music producer -- who aside from his work on Ozzy Osbourne's latest album, Ordinary Man, has written hits for Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and more -- revealed he tested positive for coronavirus on March 17.

"12 days ago, early morning of March 6th, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus," he wrote on Instagram. "I couldn't move out of my bed for days and stared to run a fever. I was seen by a doctor at my house who told me I am positive for the regular flu and there's no way I could have COVID-19 as I haven't left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home."

Watt said he then visited an emergency room when his sickness wasn't getting better but was denied a coronavirus test. He was eventually able to get a test from a private doctor and tested positive. Thankfully, he is feeling much better, but stressed that he wanted to be open about his story as a warning for young people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

"To have this mentality 'I'm young this can't affect me' is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you,'" he continues. "Social distancing is to protect someone's mom and dad, someone's grandmother ... it's not about you."

Kristofer Hivju

The Game of Thrones star shared on Instagram on March 16 that he had also been diagnosed with COVID-19. "Greetings from Norway!" he began. "Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes."

"We are in good health -- I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals," Hivju continued. "Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

Olga Kurylenko

The Ukranian-born actress and model shared her coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram on March15, writing that she's "locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus." "I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms," she wrote. "Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the virus on March 13, Trudeau's communications director revealed.

The announcement came just a few hours after the Associated Press reported that Sophie was experiencing flu-like symptoms. She began experiencing mild symptoms, including a fever, on Wednesday night after returning from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom.

Sophie will "remain in isolation for the time being," according to the statement, while her husband will also continue to self-isolate. "She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild. The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms."

Donovan Mitchell

Gobert's teammate, Mitchell, also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them," he wrote on Instagram on March 12. "I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷."

Rudy Gobert

It was revealed on March 11 that the Utah Jazz player had tested positive for COVID-19, and by the next day, the NBA announced its decision to suspend the rest of the season.

In an Instagram post after his diagnosis, Gobert apologized to "the people I may have endangered." "At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus," he wrote.

"I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support," he concluded. "I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love."

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

Hanks and Wilson revealed their diagnosis on March 11.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote on Instagram at the time. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Hanks and Wilson have continued to share updates on their recovery, thanking hospital staff, doctors, and "helpers," as well fans for their support. On Monday, Hanks' rep told ET that he and Wilson had left the hospital, and were maintaining quarantine in a rented house in Australia.

