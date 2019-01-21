Looks like Brad Pitt is still on the market... for now, that is!

Despite reports that the actor is dating Charlize Theron, sources tell ET that the two are just good friends at the moment.

"Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together," a source says of Pitt, 55, and Theron, 43, who recently worked together on a photoshoot for Breitling watches. "They enjoy each other's company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting, but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now."

"They are both very single at the moment so it's no surprise people are talking romance," adds the source. "They truly would make a Hollywood power couple, but at this point, they're friends."

When Pitt does decide to settle down again, however, he will likely date someone outside of the business, the source says, adding that he "isn't looking for an actress as a lifetime partner."

"He's tried that route already, and while he loved both Jen [Aniston] and Angelina [Jolie] very much, and he grew tremendously as a person with both women, he is ready for something different," says the source. "At the moment, he is all about his career and his children. He is working on several projects and spends every moment he can with his kids."

ET has reached out to reps for Pitt and Theron for comment.

In January 2017, an additional source told ET that Pitt "has been on casual dates but none of them have evolved into anything serious.” At the time, the source insisted that none of the women Pitt was dating were Hollywood actresses.

Pitt has been focusing on his family over the past few years following his split from Jolie in 2016. The couple finally came to a custody agreement last November over their six children -- Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

