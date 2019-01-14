News

Brad Pitt Hosts Special 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Screening

By Paige Gawley‍
Brad Pitt and Barry Jenkins
Blair Raughley/Invision for Annapurna Pictures/AP Images

Brad Pitt is showing his support for If Beale Street Could Talk this awards season.

The 55-year-old actor hosted screenings and a reception for the Barry Jenkins' film at a private residence in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday, ahead of the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. In addition to Jenkins, the movie's stars -- KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Brian Tyree Henry, Colman Domingo, Finn Wittrock and Michael Beach -- were also at the event and posed with Pitt.

Pitt looked dapper in a gray newsboy cap, a white T-shirt, and a dark jacket and pants. The A-lister serves as an executive producer on If Beale Street Could Talk, which follows a young black couple in 1970s Harlem. In the movie, Tish Rivers (Layne) embraces her pregnancy while she and her family struggle to prove her imprisoned fiancé, Alonzo 'Fonny' Hunt (James), is innocent of a crime.

Michael Beach and Barry Jenkins

Michael Beach and Barry Jenkins

Blair Raughley/Invision for Annapurna Pictures/AP Images
Barry Jenkins and Brian Tyree Henry

Barry Jenkins and Brian Tyree Henry

Blair Raughley/Invision for Annapurna Pictures/AP Images
Stephan James and Brian Tyree Henry

Stephan James and Brian Tyree Henry

Blair Raughley/Invision for Annapurna Pictures/AP Images
Stephan James, Brad Pitt, Barry Jenkins and KiKi Layne

Stephan James, Brad Pitt, Barry Jenkins and KiKi Layne

Blair Raughley/Invision for Annapurna Pictures/AP Images
Michael Beach and Brad Pitt

Michael Beach and Brad Pitt

Blair Raughley/Invision for Annapurna Pictures/AP Images
'If Beale Street Could Talk' cast & crew with Brad Pitt

'If Beale Street Could Talk' cast & crew with Brad Pitt

Blair Raughley/Invision for Annapurna Pictures/AP Images

Additionally, Timothee Chalamet, Catherine Hardwicke, Diane Warren and John Ridley turned out for the event.

Timothee Chalamet, Brad Pitt, Barry Jenkins and Stephan James

Timothee Chalamet, Brad Pitt, Barry Jenkins and Stephan James

Blair Raughley/Invision for Annapurna Pictures/AP Images

The star-studded soiree comes about a week after Pitt's estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, hosted a screening for Roma, another film getting a lot of buzz this awards season. At the Roma screening, Jolie, 43, posed with director Alfonso Cuaron and the movie's stars, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina De Tavira.

Angelina Jolie Roma
Getty Images
Roma Screening
Getty Images

Here's more on the former couple:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Haven't Set Location for Custody Trial

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Had the Best Response to a Meme About Brad Pitt's Past Girlfriends

Brad Pitt Denies Claims That He Only Helped Hurricane Katrina Victims for 'Publicity'

Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Brad Pitt Split -- and Explains Why She Now Cries 'in Gratitude' 

Related Gallery

 