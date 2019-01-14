Brad Pitt Hosts Special 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Screening

Brad Pitt is showing his support for If Beale Street Could Talk this awards season.

The 55-year-old actor hosted screenings and a reception for the Barry Jenkins' film at a private residence in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday, ahead of the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. In addition to Jenkins, the movie's stars -- KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Brian Tyree Henry, Colman Domingo, Finn Wittrock and Michael Beach -- were also at the event and posed with Pitt.

Pitt looked dapper in a gray newsboy cap, a white T-shirt, and a dark jacket and pants. The A-lister serves as an executive producer on If Beale Street Could Talk, which follows a young black couple in 1970s Harlem. In the movie, Tish Rivers (Layne) embraces her pregnancy while she and her family struggle to prove her imprisoned fiancé, Alonzo 'Fonny' Hunt (James), is innocent of a crime.

Additionally, Timothee Chalamet, Catherine Hardwicke, Diane Warren and John Ridley turned out for the event.

The star-studded soiree comes about a week after Pitt's estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, hosted a screening for Roma, another film getting a lot of buzz this awards season. At the Roma screening, Jolie, 43, posed with director Alfonso Cuaron and the movie's stars, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina De Tavira.

