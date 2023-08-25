When it comes to Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, there's no rushing this romance.

As the couple approach one year of dating, the Oscar winner and jewelry exec, who was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, are "happy being low-key."

A source tells ET, “Brad and Ines are still seeing each other and having fun. They enjoy each other’s company and have similar interests. They’re both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key. Things are good between them, but Brad isn't rushing anything."

As the source put it, "Brad is very careful and intentional about who he dates. He likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally."

It was back in December 2022 that ET confirmed the two had recently started dating. "It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other," a source said at the time. "They are having a good time together." They later vacationed together in Mexico for New Year's Eve.

By late February, a source clarified where de Ramon stood with Pitt's six children, noting that she had not met his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's kids, but had "been around when Brad has spoken to them by phone."

"Brad prefers to keep things separate at this point in time," the source said.

Fast forward six months, de Ramon was recently spotted wearing a "B" charm on a necklace, which has some wondering if it's in honor of the world-famous actor.

Meanwhile, Jolie has been in the headlines after getting a mystery pair of middle finger tattoos. After tattoo artist Mr. K clarified the new body art was "NOTHING related with Brad Pitt," he revealed the ink is "two daggers in geometric abstract way / nothing related to religion or cross."

"I feel sorry with all the bad speculations," he wrote, "and sincerely apologize to @angelinajolie for the stress that might caused her."

