Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt offered guests at their lavish 2000 wedding quite a treat, according to Michael Rapaport.

The comedian and Bravo superfan was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, when talk turned to Aniston and Pitt's nuptials, which Rapaport attended. During a segment called "The Rapa Report," Rapaport offered his hot take on a recent Real Housewives of New York City episode in which Erin Lichy served caviar and potato chips during a get-together in the Hamptons.

"Any time you're serving caviar, let me know," he cracked. "I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding. They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over."

A shocked Cohen replied, "How have you been on the show 87 times, and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?"

The 51-year-old comedian joked that the former couple has "dropped it now," but "I'm still eating the caviar from there. I was shoveling it down."

Rapaport previously worked with Pitt on 1993's True Romance and guest starred alongside Aniston on Friends in 1999.

The former couple tied the knot in a reported $1 million wedding in front of 200 guests at a private Malibu estate on July 29, 2000. They announced their divorce in 2005, but have remained friendly throughout the years.

Pitt famously moved on with Angelina Jolie, the mother of his six children whom he split from in 2016. As for Aniston, she was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

Just last year, a source detailed Aniston and Pitt's friendship to ET.

"Brad and Jen are still friends," the source said. "They talk and have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship."

According to the source, Pitt and Aniston "aren't getting back together, but they have a lot of respect for each other."

Aniston later spoke out about the split in an incredibly candid interview with Allure, addressing a decades-long narrative that her breakups had something to do with her not wanting to be a mother.

Aniston told the magazine, "I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."

In fact, Aniston said she was trying to have children. "All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she shared. "I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don’t have to think about that anymore."

The amicable exes previously reunited on a public arena when they joined forces for a virtual Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read in 2021.

"It was absolutely fun," the Murder Mystery actress gushed of the reunion. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends."

She added, "We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be."

