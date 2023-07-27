Baking with friends! Sandra Bullock helped to whip up some sweet treats in the kitchen with Jennifer Aniston and Sean Hayes, with the Friends alum sharing a cute video on Bullock's birthday.

"Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!" Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, revealing her cute nickname for the Bullet Train actress. She also shared a pic of Bullock sipping from a campy The Morning Show mug that features a caricature of Aniston's Alex Levy character, offering a thumbs up as she drinks.

Aniston followed up with a group shot that also included Courteney Cox, writing "WE LOVE YOU!!!" and "SO MUCH!"

In the baking video, Bullock appears to take the lead as she and Hayes follow a printed recipe for pumpkin brownies. Aniston, meanwhile, documents the process with behind-the-camera commentary.

"What step are we at now, missy?" Aniston asks, as Bullock explains that she's "folding it in."

"That's what he said," Aniston quietly quips, with Hayes repeating the joke for emphasis.

Later, Bullock sends the group into giggle fits as she scolds another friend not to pick their nose.

Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

Bullock rang in her 59th birthday on July 26.

Aniston, meanwhile, is gearing up for the anticipated third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 13 with the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes of the 10-part season will drop weekly.

Season 3 of The Morning Show, which was already picked up for a fourth season in May, finds the future of the network thrown into question and loyalties pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

Reese Witherspoon also returns along with Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies, with new additions Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie coming in to shake things up. Other new cast members include Tig Notaro and Natalie Morales.

Check out a first look at the new season here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Shows off Her Gray Roots This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kristen Bell's Star-Studded Dinner Table Photo Takes Over the Internet

'The Morning Show' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: See New Photos

Jennifer Aniston Kisses Courteney Cox in Birthday Tribute

Scarlett Johansson on Auditioning For Sandra Bullock-Led 'Gravity'

Channing Tatum Recalls Daughter's 'Beef' With Sandra Bullock's Kid

Related Gallery