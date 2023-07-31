Lisa Kudrow rang in her 60th birthday with plenty of warm wishes from her friends. The actress was celebrated by her former Friends co-stars and longtime pals, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, in a series of loving tributes on social media.

"Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! 🎈🥳" Aniston captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Sunday. The post led with a shot from the pair's 1995 Got Milk campaign ad.

"She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh," she continued. "One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday! ❤️🤸‍♀️🎈🥳❤️"

Kudrow, who turned 60 on July 30, commented, "My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!"

Cox shared a selfie from the Friends kitchen set, along with a handful of other cuddled-up snaps through the years in honor of Kudrow.

"Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you," she quipped in her caption. "You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love x"

Kudrow replied, "Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU."

Kudrow took to her own Instagram Story to share a peek into her special day, posting a snapshot of herself smiling in front of a birthday cake.

"Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes," she wrote over the image. "This wish is for all of you!"

Kudrow looks happy and relaxed in the image, smiling with her eyes closed. In front of her are birthday candles that read "60" atop a decadent chocolate cake. The table is decorated with a beautiful floral arrangement, while Kudrow kept it classic and casual in a cream long-sleeved top, glasses and loose waves in her hair.

Lisa Kudrow/ Instagram

Earlier this year, Kudrow and Aniston came together to honor Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The ladies brought a mix of laughs and tears as they recounted their 30-year friendship with Cox. "We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters," Aniston said, kicking off the duo's speech. "And that's happened since we've known you for a very long time."

"It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago," Kudrow then said before Aniston interjected, "No, not 30 years ago. That's a typo."

