How Brad Pitt Played a Role in Travis Scott's New Album 'UTOPIA'

Brad Pitt and Travis Scott have a real French connection.

It turns out the "Sicko Mode" rapper recorded his latest album, UTOPIA, at the 59-year-old's famed Miraval Studios, which is ensconced within Pitt's 2,200-acre Château Miraval in the South of France. The Instagram account Legends Inc. shared the tidbit in a Saturday post, but the signs were always there.

In fact, when Miraval Studios' verified Instagram account posted a photo on July 30 of Scott dropping bars on the mic -- with the caption "@travisscott making history" -- the rapper dropped a comment saying, "I miss my house." Just a few weeks prior, on July 9, Scott posted a snippet on Instagram of the recording process from Miraval Studios.

Scott's UTOPIA -- which features Beyoncé, Kid Cudi, Sza, Drake and 21 Savage, among others -- dropped on July 28.

By the way, prior to Pitt owning the vineyard and breathing life into the studio, Miraval Studios, an eight-hour drive south of Paris, was once the music home of Pink Floyd and Sade. According to a fascinating Billboard profile in October 2022, the studio is equipped with three editing booths for video and sound, production offices, a recording studio, kitchen, artist salon, two guest suites, a 115-foot saltwater pool and a rooftop that offers picturesque views of the opulent estate.

With help from French producer-engineer Damien Quintard, Pitt formally reopened Miraval Studios in 2022.

By the way, if Château Miraval sounds familiar it's because the vineyard has made plenty of news over the years, after Angelina Jolie in 2016 filed for divorce from Pitt. The exes first purchased the vineyard in 2008 before she sold her share in 2021 when her former investment company, Nouvel, sold it to Tenute del Mondo, which is part of the Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate Stoli Group.

The drama over the vineyard heated up again just last month, with seemingly no end in sight.

RELATED CONTENT:

Travis Scott and Astroworld Tragedy: Grand Jury Not Indicting Rapper This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kylie's Daughter Stormi Makes Cameo on Dad Travis Scott's New Album

New Music Friday July 28: Travis Scott & Beyoncé, Post Malone and More

Travis Scott Not Indicted by Grand Jury Over Astroworld Tragedy

Related Gallery