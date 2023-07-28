Music

New Music Friday July 28: Travis Scott & Beyoncé, Cardi B & Offset, Post Malone and More

By Meredith B. Kile
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Travis Scott dropped his new album, UTOPIA, with features from everyone from James Blake to Kid Cudi to... Beyoncé?! (Cue the gif of Tiffany "New York" Pollard.) Post Malone shared his latest, a semi-self-titled album called AUSTIN. And, amid her ongoing health struggles, Tori Kelly shared her new EP, tori.

Also, Cardi B and Offset teamed up to poke fun at cheating rumors in their new collab, "Jealousy," Saweetie dropped two new tracks, including "Birthday" with Tyga and her rumored beau, YG, and Carly Rae Jepsen had The Loveliest Time sharing her new album.

"Jealousy" – Offset feat Cardi B

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

UTOPIA – Travis Scott


Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

AUSTIN – Post Malone

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"My Bad" – The Chainsmokers & Shenseea

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

tori – Tori Kelly

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Loveliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Birthday" – Saweetie feat YG & Tyga

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

REALLY HER – BIA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Big 7" – Burna Boy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Everest" – Dream feat. Yung Gravy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Paradise Again: The Live Album – Swedish House Mafia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Something To Hold Onto" – David Guetta & MORTEN feat. Clementine Douglas

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

UNHEALTHY – Anne-Marie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Where You Are" – John Summit feat. Hayla (Zedd Remix)

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"tqum (remix)" – Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola feat Kim Petras

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Chasing Stars" – Matteo Bocelli

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Ready Set Go" – Grace Potter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Wanna Be Software" – Grimes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"trigger warning" – Christian French

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Cave" – NEEDTOBREATHE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

THE UNSEEN – SHOWNU X HYUNGWON

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Changes" – ZHU

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"God's Hotel" – Peytan Porter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

