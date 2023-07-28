New Music Friday July 28: Travis Scott & Beyoncé, Cardi B & Offset, Post Malone and More
Cardi B's Most Iconic and Meme-able Moments!
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
'RHOC's Heather Dubrow Reflects on 'Very Tough' Season 17 That L…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: Inside the Irish Singer's Troubled L…
Why Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay's ‘Devastated’ Amid …
'Sister Wives': Robyn 'Struggles' With Living Monogamously With …
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Message About Son's Suicide…
Megan Fox Defends See-Through Dress She Wore to Dinner With MGK …
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Got a Boob Job Years After Denying It
Ryan Gosling's Awkward Interaction With Simu Liu at 'Barbie' Pre…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Johnny Depp Plans to Donate Amber Heard's $1 Million Settlement …
Watch This 72-Year-Old Grandma Freak Out Over Taylor Swift & Mic…
‘Barbie’: How Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera's Kids Reacted to…
'Love Is Blind's Jackie Shares Update on Her Future With Josh Af…
Beyoncé Beams Over Blue Ivy's Onstage Performance During 'Renais…
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Travis Scott dropped his new album, UTOPIA, with features from everyone from James Blake to Kid Cudi to... Beyoncé?! (Cue the gif of Tiffany "New York" Pollard.) Post Malone shared his latest, a semi-self-titled album called AUSTIN. And, amid her ongoing health struggles, Tori Kelly shared her new EP, tori.
Also, Cardi B and Offset teamed up to poke fun at cheating rumors in their new collab, "Jealousy," Saweetie dropped two new tracks, including "Birthday" with Tyga and her rumored beau, YG, and Carly Rae Jepsen had The Loveliest Time sharing her new album.
"Jealousy" – Offset feat Cardi B
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
UTOPIA – Travis Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
AUSTIN – Post Malone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"My Bad" – The Chainsmokers & Shenseea
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
tori – Tori Kelly
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Loveliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Birthday" – Saweetie feat YG & Tyga
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
REALLY HER – BIA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Big 7" – Burna Boy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Everest" – Dream feat. Yung Gravy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Paradise Again: The Live Album – Swedish House Mafia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Something To Hold Onto" – David Guetta & MORTEN feat. Clementine Douglas
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
UNHEALTHY – Anne-Marie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Where You Are" – John Summit feat. Hayla (Zedd Remix)
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"tqum (remix)" – Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola feat Kim Petras
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Chasing Stars" – Matteo Bocelli
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ready Set Go" – Grace Potter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Wanna Be Software" – Grimes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"trigger warning" – Christian French
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Cave" – NEEDTOBREATHE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
THE UNSEEN – SHOWNU X HYUNGWON
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Changes" – ZHU
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"God's Hotel" – Peytan Porter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RELATED CONTENT:
Cardi B and Offset Release 'Jealousy' Video After Cheating Allegations
Why Fans Believe A$AP Rocky Is Dissing Rihanna's Ex Travis Scott
Tim McGraw on If He Plans to Add Protection on His New Tour