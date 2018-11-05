Brad Pitt Makes Rare Public Appearance at Hollywood Film Awards

Brad Pitt is back in public!

The 54-year-old actor stepped out for the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The event, where Pitt presented the Breakthrough Director Award to Felix van Groeningen for Beautiful Boy, marks his first official appearance since the Gersh Oscars Party in March.

Pitt, who opted to wear a black T-shirt with a suit jacket and pants for the occasion, co-produced the flick, which opened in theaters last month. According to an eyewitness, Pitt was in very high spirits and spoke about the need for hope.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for HFA

While accepting the Supporting Actor Award, Beautiful Boy star Timothee Chalamet thanked Pitt, before breaking out into laughter, seemingly in awe of the circumstances. Later, Hugh Jackman, who won the Actor Award for The Front Runner, in a nod to Chalamet, jokingly thanked Pitt too.

“thank you to brad pitt HA HA HA HA *chokes* HA HA” pic.twitter.com/J1sG4C6cWS — liv (@starryelio) November 5, 2018

The appearance comes as Pitt is still in the midst of his long road to divorce from Angelina Jolie, after announcing their split back in 2016.

When it comes to work, Pitt is currently busy on the set of Quentin Taratino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. He's recently been spotted filming scenes for the star-studded flick with Margaret Qualley and Lena Dunham.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Chalamet, 22, last month, where he gushed about working with Pitt.

“It was nuts, yeah, you could feel the star power in the room and seriously it felt like an energy had shifted in the room before I saw he was there,” he said at the time. “It's a real thing that just humanized all of us.”

Watch the video below for more with Chalamet:

Reporting by Madison Brodsky

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Hugs Co-Star Margaret Qualley on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Set

Timothee Chalamet Says Brad Pitt's Star Power 'Humanized' Everyone on 'Beautiful Boy' Set (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt's Rumored Love Interest Neri Oxman Addresses Romance Reports for the First Time

Related Gallery