Raise a glass! Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone, Demi Moore, Carey Mulligan, Clint Eastwood, Diane Kruger, Eddie Redmayne, Glenn Close, James Corden, Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, Lupita Nyong’o, Margaret Qualley, Pharrell Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and more stars celebrated the 2021 Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Toast At-Home.

Since 2009, the exclusive party has been held in Beverly Hills the night before the Academy Awards, and is where actors, directors, producers, writers and Hollywood influencers gather for an intimate and stylish dinner.

Previous attendees have included Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Emilia Clarke, Drew Barrymore, Sienna Miller, Dustin Hoffman, Mick Jagger, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more.

In place of getting together in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests toasted to fashion and film at their leisure from the comfort of their homes.

Boxes filled with signature elements of the annual fête were hand-delivered to the doors of A-listers. Celebrities were gifted a martini kit to start off the festivities, a mini projector to watch 50 suggested movies on and a DIY ice cream sundae bar to close out the night.

In lieu of this year’s party, Chanel donated to The Actors Fund to support their efforts for emergency COVID-19 relief for those in the entertainment industry.

