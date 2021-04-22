Drew Barrymore is opening up about all things style ahead of the 2021 Oscars on Sunday.

During the latest edition of Dear Drew, which runs every Thursday on Entertainment Tonight, a fan asked the 46-year-old actress, "The Oscars are this weekend. What's your favorite look you've worn?"

"I liked when I wore the daisies in my hair," Barrymore told ET's Nischelle Turner, referring to her look at the 70th Academy Awards in 1998. "Grocery store daisies, and then I took a can of glitter from a beauty supply store and sprayed it on myself everywhere."

"The red carpet is a place to play and go for it," she continued. "And you only live once, so just have fun!"

A second viewer asked Barrymore, "Dear Drew, how long should I keep the clothes in my closet that I don't wear? What if they come back in style?"

"A part of me wants to say get rid of them right now, because if you're not wearing them, there's a reason," The Drew Barrymore Show host replied. "However, I think the trend of upcycling is so amazing. Not only for our environment but for our inventiveness."

"I'm telling you, you can't say that anything won't come back and be cool," she added, "because mom jeans just defied all the rules. Like, mom jeans were 'the worst,' and now every Gen-Z'er thinks they're the coolest."

As for how to inspire the men in your life to be more stylish? Barrymore advises viewers to "make some jokes about it."

"The other thing I think is a fun, positive thing to do is create a date night where you meet somewhere," she said. "And then you can get into maybe like, 'I'm going to try to style myself up. How about you? Shall we dress up?'"

On last week's Dear Drew, Barrymore responded to fan questions about how to add a personal touch to home design. The actress, who has her own kitchenware line at Walmart, opened up about how being at home has taken on a whole new meaning for her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am trying to find the balance between hoarder and minimalist," she joked. "Because...especially after the pandemic and being at home, it's changed that space for everybody. It's now much more than a home."

When asked how she would describe her own home in three words, Barrymore responded, "Eclectic, layered, clean."

