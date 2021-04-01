Drew Barrymore is opening up about her nightly bedtime routine and morning rituals.

During the latest edition of Dear Drew, which runs every Thursday on Entertainment Tonight, the 46-year-old actress answered a variety of questions from viewers about sleep. One of our favorites came from a fan who asked the mother of two, "Dear Drew, what is the last thing you do before you go to bed at night, and the first thing you do when you wake up?"

Barrymore relayed her answer to ET's Nischelle Turner, revealing that she typically ends her night with paper, pen and her children by her side. She shares two daughters -- Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6 -- with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

"I have been making a gratitude list at night. This is a new thing for me, but my daughters are involved and we clock things and people and names to put on the list," The Drew Barrymore Show host explained. "My morning ritual is, I like to wake up to a song rather than an alarm. [An alarm noise] is the wrong tone! It sets me up for a day of anxiety."

A second viewer asked Barrymore to reveal her best tips for getting a good night's sleep. The secret, she said, comes down to three specific things.

"I'm not a doctor but I do like melatonin. It's been a great alternative for me," Barrymore said of the dietary supplement, which is commonly used for the short-term treatment of insomnia. "And I do think that there is so much merit to getting off that tech at least 30 minutes or an hour before bed."

"My third thing, try to clear your mind," she added. "Keep a notepad by your bed and write things down so you don't obsess on them all night long."

Barrymore also told ET that her perfect way to wind down after a long day is with the remote control, some takeout food and skincare products.

"It's like, 'Everyone zip it!'" she joked of finding zen in a house with kids. "If I can get a remote control and a yummy piece of takeout in my hands, I'm in bliss. I love a TV in the bedroom, and if I'm wrong, I don't want to be right."

"I also always clean my face. The face gets washed every night," she continued. "Going to bed with makeup is just clogging those pores. You are just begging for blackheads and acne! Makeup off, gratitude list, lights out."

On last week's Dear Drew, Barrymore responded to fan questions about all things health, beauty and fitness. The Flower Beauty founder admitted that she tries to find balance when it comes to her fitness regime, which is why she doesn't work out every day.

"The truth is, I don't find the incentivization to work out every day," she confessed. "My best advice is, [if] you don't feel like working out that day, that's OK. Maybe eat better that day. If you let it go for a couple days, get [back] on it for a couple days."

"You gotta find that balance, and it took me my whole life to get there," she continued. "And you hardly ever, if never, walk away from a workout going, 'That was a waste of time.' You always feel better."

For more Dear Drew, watch the video below, and be sure to tune into Entertainment Tonight every Thursday. Check your local listings here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Favorite Brow Products

Drew Barrymore Admits It Took Her 'Whole Life' to Balance Fitness

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Kids' Favorite 'Mom Movies' in 'Dear Drew'

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Biggest Beauty Tips and Fitness Secrets | Dear Drew This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery