Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Any beauty lover knows that creating perfect, show-stopping eyebrows requires more than just a few flicks of a brow pencil or gel. That said, it doesn't have to take a full hour to tweeze or sculpt them into the face-framing beauties they are -- or a hefty budget. And if you're looking for some affordable, celebrity-approved products to incorporate into your beauty routine, Drew Barrymore just shared her three must-have products to create eye-catching arches, including a few items from her own Flower Beauty line.

Earlier this month, the actress and television host -- and designer behind a beautiful kitchenware line -- took to The Drew Barrymore Show to share the history of eyebrow trends, and then went on to share her absolute favorites when it comes to her eyebrows.

"OK, it's true. I was a skinny brow girl in the '90s, and then I rocked a lot of different looks," the Hollywood star said to her audience. "Thankfully my brows have grown back, and I can show you all some amazing tools to perfect your brow game."

The Drew Barrymore Show

The first tool Barrymore shares is a new smartphone app from Anastasia Beverly Hills, which will help you find the perfect brow shape for your face along with "a step-by-step guide to achieve that look."

But to create the look for your brows, the Flower Beauty founder also shared a few additional items that'll help you create the perfect eyebrows in a cinch -- starting with the Tweezerman Ultra Precision Slant tweezers. "There's something about this one... it really grabs. Every single time, it is perfection.," she shares.

Below, check out the go-to brow tools Drew Barrymore swears by for her brows, and then shop each product to take your brows to the next level.

Flower Beauty The Skinny Microbrow Pencil

The actress shares that one of her favorite brow products is a new launch from her beauty brand, Flower Beauty. "What I love about this is it's so tiny and thin, that you can really use it in a precision point way," she says. "You can get in those little tiny holes. This is definitely a go-to for me."

Flower Beauty Fiber Fix Brow Gel

Barrymore's final product is a styling gel from Flower Beauty. "I really love a spooly with a really nice amount of product that you can get," she says. "I am obsessed."

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Biggest Beauty Tips and Fitness Secrets | Dear Drew

Drew Barrymore Launches New Kitchenware Line at Walmart

Drew Barrymore Answers Fan Questions About Her Most-Iconic Movie Roles | Dear Drew

Drew Barrymore Admits It Took Her 'Whole Life' to Balance Fitness