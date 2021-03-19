Drew Barrymore has launched a new kitchenware line, and it's making us want to overhaul our kitchen. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show, which recently got renewed for a second season, released Beautiful by Drew Barrymore this week -- a line of kitchenware and appliances exclusively sold at Walmart.

The debut collection, which was featured on her talk show, includes an air fryer, coffee maker, blender, two-slice toaster, air fry toaster oven and electric kettle. Each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the chic sage green shade and gold hardware, proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Prices range from $40 to $129.

The Walmart website also gives a sneak peek at upcoming products from Barrymore's line, which will soon release cookware and kitchen tools.

In addition to Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, the star's Flower Beauty makeup and hair tools, Flower Eyewear blue light glasses and Flower Home decor and furniture are all available at Walmart!

Shop the entire Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection and check back as ET Style updates you on the line's upcoming products.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker This gorgeous coffee maker brews 14 cups in under 14 minutes. $59 AT WALMART Buy Now

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High Performance Touchscreen Blender Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High Performance Touchscreen Blender A powerful and pretty blender with one horsepower (800 PEAK watt) motor and seven functions. $59 AT WALMART Buy Now

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle This chic electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode. $40 AT WALMART Buy Now

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer The do-it-all air fryer has already sold out! Sign up with your email to get an in-stock alert! $89 AT WALMART Buy Now

